Ad
euobserver

Philanthropic foundations push for EU statute

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

Foundations are cropping up across Europe in numbers like never before. In Spain alone, at least one new foundation is created every day.

But differences in national regulation make it hard for the foundations to work across EU member states.

According to the head of the European Foundation Centre (EFC), Gerry Salole, increasing wealth in Europe is part of the rise in philanthropic foundations, which have been around on the continent since the 13th century.

People are also s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections