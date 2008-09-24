Ad
Merkel joins Volkswagen workers in EU court clash

by Valentina Pop,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed on Tuesday (23 September) the so-called Volkswagen Law, despite criticism from the European Commission and a ruling of the European Court of Justice last year to scrap the legislation protecting domestic control of the company.

"The VW law will stay,'' Mrs Merkel said to a cheering crowd of about 15,000 staff and management at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Bloomberg reports. "We will maintain this position in talks with the EU Commission...

