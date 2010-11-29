Ad
euobserver
Serbian president Boris Tadic. Belgrade could be the train for other countries in the region (Photo: European Commission)

Serbia is key to future Balkan EU bids, say diplomats

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Greek ambitions to fix 2014 as the target date for Western Balkan accession to the European Union, coinciding with Athens' presidency of the European Council, have been completely ignored by member states.

Even in the Balkans reactions were generally low key, with the exception of Serbia where the media and politicians applauded the initiative, which was first announced by Greek foreign minister Dimitris Droutsas less than a year ago.

Greece has now scaled down its ambitions, sug...

