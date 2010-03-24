Ad
euobserver
PM Boyko Borisov (l) has indicated willingness to tackle corruption but few concrete measures have been undertaken (Photo: European Commission)

Bulgaria willing but inefficient in fighting graft, says EU

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria's new government under Prime Minister Boyko Borisov demonstrates the will to eradicate high level corruption and organised crime but still has to achieve convincing results, particularly by further reforms of the new member state's judiciary, the EU commission said in a report issued Tuesday (23 March).

"In the last six months, Bulgaria has launched a number of important initiatives which show will for reform. These efforts are laudable," the report said. "In order to achieve ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
PM Boyko Borisov (l) has indicated willingness to tackle corruption but few concrete measures have been undertaken (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections