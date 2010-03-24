Bulgaria willing but inefficient in fighting graft, says EU

Bulgaria's new government under Prime Minister Boyko Borisov demonstrates the will to eradicate high level corruption and organised crime but still has to achieve convincing results, particularly by further reforms of the new member state's judiciary, the EU commission said in a report issued Tuesday (23 March).

"In the last six months, Bulgaria has launched a number of important initiatives which show will for reform. These efforts are laudable," the report said. "In order to achieve ...