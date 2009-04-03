Ad
euobserver
President Barack Obama welcomes France's reintegration in NATO military command (Photo: Service Photo Elysee - P.Segrette)

Obama, Sarkozy mark France's full return to NATO

by Valentina Pop, STRASBOURG,

France's full reintegration in NATO will strengthen the alliance, US president Barack Obama said on Friday (3 April) in Strasbourg.

"NATO was founded on the principle that European security was American security and vice versa. This pillar of US policy has not changed and we reaffirm it. With France's reintegration in the high structures of NATO, that principle will be upheld," Mr Obama said at a joint press conference with Nicolas Sarkozy.

The French Parliament last month voted ...



Tags

