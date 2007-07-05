Ad
California is the third largest state in the United States and is a little larger than Germany in size (Photo: Wikipedia)

Germany plans climate deal with US states

by Honor Mahony,

Germany is pushing for a transatlantic emissions trading scheme by 2012 beginning with linking the current EU environment laws with those in certain US states.

According to Financial Times Deutschland, Berlin wants to start a greenhouse gas trading scheme with California and other states so long as the US does not have a unified scheme of its own.

The EU has had such a scheme - whereby industry gets a certain number of pollution credits which manufacturers can sell or buy between ...

