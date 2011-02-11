Sighs of relief as Egyptian leader resigns

EU figureheads on Friday (11 February) welcomed the resignation of Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak, who stepped down after weeks of street protests and handed over power to the military ahead of elections due this fall.

The news was broken late Friday afternoon by Mr Mubarak's vice-president, himself formerly in charge of the country's intelligence service, renowned for its cruel treatment of suspects, but condoned by the US government due to his "help" with interrogating radical Islam...