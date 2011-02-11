Ad
euobserver
Euphoria hit the streets of Cairo as Mubarak stepped down (Photo: Sarah Carr)

Sighs of relief as Egyptian leader resigns

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU figureheads on Friday (11 February) welcomed the resignation of Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak, who stepped down after weeks of street protests and handed over power to the military ahead of elections due this fall.

The news was broken late Friday afternoon by Mr Mubarak's vice-president, himself formerly in charge of the country's intelligence service, renowned for its cruel treatment of suspects, but condoned by the US government due to his "help" with interrogating radical Islam...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Euphoria hit the streets of Cairo as Mubarak stepped down (Photo: Sarah Carr)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections