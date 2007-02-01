EU climate talk spotlights commission's gas-guzzling cars

EU commissioners are finding themselves under scrutiny to see if they are putting into practice the green values that Brussels is increasingly preaching, with most of the 120-strong fleet of officials cars comprising gas-guzzling, C02-emitting giants.

The big vehicles that make up the chauffeured cars for commissioners sits uneasily with the executive's newly minted green credentials, which sees it raising the importance of the fight against climate change almost daily.

At the mom...