Turkish army statement sparks EU concern

The European Union has warned Turkey's military to stay out of politics and show respect for democracy, after the army indicated it could step into a political row over the country's next president to defend secular values.

"It's important that the military respects the rules of the democratic game and its own role in that democratic game," EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday (27 April), in response to an army statement accusing the Turkish government of turning the c...