France considers ways to tackle globalisation

France should work for a "much more offensive policy of protection, solidarity and regulation" at an EU level in order to better face globalisation, according to a report by former French foreign affairs minister Hubert Vedrine.

It should also have the right to protect key or "strategic" sectors of its economy, Mr Vedrine writes in the 63-page document.

"I see globalisation neither as a chance, nor as blight, simply as a fact to which one has to adapt", the former minister is quot...