Ad
euobserver
Nordic countries have begun to embrace a harsh anti-immigrant discourse (Photo: skanephoto.com/norden.org)

Populism on the rise in the Nordic region

by Helena Spongenberg,

A populist and hard-right wave is washing up over the Nordic countries, and with it, anti-immigration rhetoric and policies that were unthinkable just few years ago, with political consequences for traditional politics in the region.

Despite their rapid rise, most extreme right-wing parties in the Nordic countries still lack significant voter-support on election day, with Sunday's (19 September) Swedish election result to be the next test.

Just a year ago, the far-right anti-immi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Nordic countries have begun to embrace a harsh anti-immigrant discourse (Photo: skanephoto.com/norden.org)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections