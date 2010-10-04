Ad
euobserver
Croatian and EU flags - the EU opened membership talks with Zagreb in 2005 (Photo: EUobserver)

Still talking after five years – Croatia's long and winding road to the EU

by Augustin Palokaj,

When Croatia was nominated an official EU candidate in 2004, it was widely considered to be so far advanced and well prepared that it seemed capable of rapidly concluding accession talks and becoming an EU member. In several sectors, the Croatians were already doing better than some of the eastern European countries that joined the club in May 2004. Reality has defied those optimistic predictions, however. Membership talks are still continuing after running a record five years.

They sta...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Croatian and EU flags - the EU opened membership talks with Zagreb in 2005 (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections