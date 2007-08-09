Ad
Warsaw - home to turbulent government politics at the moment (Photo: Wikipedia)

Polish interior minister fired

by Honor Mahony,

Polish interior minister Janusz Kaczmarek has been fired, plunging the troubled government into further crisis.

Prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Mr Kaczmarek had been sacked under suspicion of having leaked classified information, obstructing an investigation into alleged bribery at the ministry of agriculture.

Wladyslaw Stasiak, the head of the National Security Council, has been sworn in as the new interior minister, reports AP.

The latest developments come after And...

Poland's ruling coalition in disarray
