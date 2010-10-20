Commission breaks taboo on 'own resources'

The European Commission has proposed a list of potential methods to enable the EU to raise its 'own resources' in future, citing the need to end current wrangling over member state contributions to the Brussels budget.

A separate EU-wide value added tax (VAT) is among the ideas contained in the commission's "budget review" published on Tuesday (19 October), a document which stems from a Franco-British spat in December 2005 over EU payments.

Other self-funding mechanisms could in...