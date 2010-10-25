Ad
euobserver
Path to EU: Macedonia's judicial, administrative and economic reforms will be criticised (Photo: Slobodan Djuric/DNEVNIK)

EU progress report to critisise Macedonian reform

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Macedonia has delayed judicial, administrative and economic reforms over the past twelve months, the European Commission is set to conclude in its annual progress report to be published in November.

The commission will uphold the recommendation to start membership talks with Skopje made in last year's report, a European official told this website. Macedonia's progress report, an evaluation of the country's readiness for EU membership, will be published in early November along with asses...

Tags

