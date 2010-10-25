EU progress report to critisise Macedonian reform

Macedonia has delayed judicial, administrative and economic reforms over the past twelve months, the European Commission is set to conclude in its annual progress report to be published in November.
The commission will uphold the recommendation to start membership talks with Skopje made in last year's report, a European official told this website. Macedonia's progress report, an evaluation of the country's readiness for EU membership, will be published in early November along with asses...
