Brussels to reveal secret list of items banned on planes

The European Commission is facing pressure to publish a list of items banned from being carried on board airplanes, with the EU's top court adviser describing Brussels' secretive attitude as "fundamentally absurd".

The case was triggered by a German traveller, Gottfried Heinrich, in 2005.

Mr Gottfried was ordered to leave the aircraft before its take off from Vienna because he was carrying some tennis rackets. The security staff argued the rackets could be used as a weapon, but d...