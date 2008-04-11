Ad
euobserver

Brussels to reveal secret list of items banned on planes

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Commission is facing pressure to publish a list of items banned from being carried on board airplanes, with the EU's top court adviser describing Brussels' secretive attitude as "fundamentally absurd".

The case was triggered by a German traveller, Gottfried Heinrich, in 2005.

Mr Gottfried was ordered to leave the aircraft before its take off from Vienna because he was carrying some tennis rackets. The security staff argued the rackets could be used as a weapon, but d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections