Ad
euobserver
The Iberian peninsula wants a common EU immigration policy (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

Spain and Portugal seek common EU immigration policy

by Helena Spongenberg,

Portugal and Spain are seeking to create a proposal for a common EU immigration policy to regulate "in a legal, supportive and orderly manner" the flows of illegal immigrants from the African continent.

Spanish vice president Maria Teresa Fernandez de la Vega and Portuguese prime minister Jose Socrates met earlier this week to agree on a common immigration proposal, which they want to bring to Brussels.

The proposal seeks four essential goals: to facilitate "an ordered and legal i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The Iberian peninsula wants a common EU immigration policy (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections