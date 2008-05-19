Ad
euobserver
(Photo: Wikipedia)

Focus on domestic energy demand, says Russia's free market guru

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Anatoly Chubais, architect of Russia's 1990s privatisation programme, has suggested that Moscow should re-channel its focus on feeding energy into European grids to serving its domestic market.

"I think that, in strategic terms, our priorities should not be Europe or China," Mr Chubais said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday (18 May).

He underlined that rising energy demand in Russia should not be overshadowed by its ambition to export to Western markets...

"Our priorities should not be Europe or China," Mr Chubais, talking of energy markets. (Photo: Wikipedia)

