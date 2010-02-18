Belgrade and Paris see cooling in relations

Diplomatic relations between Serbia and France have not been so cool since Kosovo declared independence two years ago, sources in Paris and Brussels say.

Marking the poor bilalteral relations, France has sent a demarche, a diplomatic note, to Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic in which it expresses its disappointment with Mr Jeremic's policy on Kosovo and asks him to tone down his rhetoric.

The demarche was not drafted in the cabinet of the minister for foreign affairs, Bernard...