Ad
euobserver
The EU wants all citizens to have access to broadband internet by 2013 (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar)

EU in race to digitise economy

by Honor Mahony,

The EU is trying to drag all of its member states into the digital age. In the not-too-distant future, all EU citizens should have internet access, most should routinely shop online, their medical records will be stored in a data cloud, they will plan trips using smart technology, access art and culture electronically and pay bills, return tax forms and interact with government all online.

The bid to see virtually all facets of life conducted electronically by the end of this decade is...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU wants all citizens to have access to broadband internet by 2013 (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections