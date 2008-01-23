Ad
CO2 targets for each member state

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 January) proposed how each of the 27 member states should individually contribute to the EU's 2020 goal of reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 20 percent.

The CO2 reduction target are for sectors not covered by the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS). The baseline year is 2005. In total, 15 member states have been asked to reduce their emissions, while 12 member states may increase their CO2 emissions under the proposals.\n ...

