euobserver
Getting MEPs and Ms Ashton around the same table at the same time is proving almost as difficult as actual negotiations on the diplomatic service (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs duck Ashton meeting on diplomatic service

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The behind-the-scenes machinations on establishing the EU's diplomatic service took a faintly farcical turn on Wednesday (16 June) as MEPs and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton once more failed to meet to agree the final outline of the service blueprint.

Ms Ashton's office had been hoping to wrap the whole issue up on the eve of the EU leader's meeting on Thursday in Brussels. This would have allowed member states to sign off the proposals during the summit, giving her a high poi...

