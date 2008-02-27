Ad
euobserver

'Immense' German tax fraud scandal widens

by Leigh Phillips,

An investigation of wealthy and prominent Germans squirreling away money in Liechtenstein to avoid taxes is rapidly expanding around the world, with tax authorities from eight additional countries announcing probes of their own.

Officials from the Netherlands, Norway, France, Italy, Sweden, the US and Canada said yesterday they are investigating hundreds of their citizens for tax evasion in connection with LGT, a bank in the principality and tax haven. Last week, the UK announced a simi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections