'Immense' German tax fraud scandal widens

An investigation of wealthy and prominent Germans squirreling away money in Liechtenstein to avoid taxes is rapidly expanding around the world, with tax authorities from eight additional countries announcing probes of their own.

Officials from the Netherlands, Norway, France, Italy, Sweden, the US and Canada said yesterday they are investigating hundreds of their citizens for tax evasion in connection with LGT, a bank in the principality and tax haven. Last week, the UK announced a simi...