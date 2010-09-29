Moldova's former president may face prosecution

Prosecutors in Moldova have asked parliament to lift the immunity of the country's former president, Vladimir Voronin, the current parliamentary leader of the opposition Communists.
The Communists denounced the request as a political manoeuvre by the current government coalition, a heterogenous alliance of four pro-Western parties struggling for coherence ahead of general elections scheduled for November.
On Monday (27 September), the justice committee of the Moldovan parliament ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here