Poland indicates support for boosting EU's military role

Despite its image as a strong ally of the US, Poland has indicated it would support a boost in Europe's defence activities, including setting up the bloc's own military planning headquarters.
"We are in favour of a much stronger role for European defence, and that would include a military headquarters," said Polish defence minister Bogdan Klich, according to a news report in the International Herald Tribune.
"Those who say there is a contradiction between Atlanticist loyalties and...
