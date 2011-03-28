Ad
The office of Spanish MEP Pablo Zalba, still open on Monday despite corruption allegations (Photo: EUobserver)

Confusion reigns over MEP cash-for-amendments probe

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Parliament is continuing to deny EU anti-fraud investigators access to its buildings, while the office of a fourth MEP implicated in the ongoing cash-for-amendments scandal remained open on Monday (28 March).

As different authorities fight over who should lead the corruption probe, alarm has grown that incriminating data needed for a conviction could be destroyed amidst the confusion.

OLAF - the EU's anti-fraud office - has said EU treaties and legislation hand it a...

Anti-corruption campaigner calls time on MEP 'parallel' jobs
