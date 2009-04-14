National politicians undermining EU parliament, say Liberals

Liberals in the European parliament criticised national politicians on Tuesday (14 April), saying they regularly try to hide the important legislative role the EU-level chamber plays.

German liberal MEP Jorgo Chatzimarkakis said EU citizens were for the large part unaware that the vast majority of national legislation originates in Brussels – saying the percentage was 85 per cent in Germany, and even higher in eastern Europe.

He said this ignorance was a result of domestic deputi...