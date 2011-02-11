Ad
euobserver
Axel Weber - the man at the centre of this week's confusion (Photo: INSM)

Berlin scrambles for new EU bank candidate

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to ask Axel Weber to resign from his position as Bundesbank president on Friday (11 February), with the central banker's reported withdrawal from the ECB presidency race leaving Berlin scrambling to find a new candidate.

Leaks suggest Mr Weber conveyed his lack of interest in taking over from Frenchman Jean-Claude Trichet this October to Bundesbank colleges on Tuesday evening, stunning finance officials across Europe who had seen the hawkish ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Axel Weber - the man at the centre of this week's confusion (Photo: INSM)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections