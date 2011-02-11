Berlin scrambles for new EU bank candidate

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to ask Axel Weber to resign from his position as Bundesbank president on Friday (11 February), with the central banker's reported withdrawal from the ECB presidency race leaving Berlin scrambling to find a new candidate.

Leaks suggest Mr Weber conveyed his lack of interest in taking over from Frenchman Jean-Claude Trichet this October to Bundesbank colleges on Tuesday evening, stunning finance officials across Europe who had seen the hawkish ...