Barroso: IMF debacle must end 'as soon as possible'

An end to the current uncertainty surrounding the future leadership of the International Monetary Fund must be found "as soon as possible", European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said.
Speaking at the European Business Summit in Brussels on Wednesday (18 May), the commission chief added that European and American officials have traditionally run the Bretton Woods institutions in a successful manner, with no need to give emerging powers a look-in at the present juncture. ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here