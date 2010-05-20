New UK government no reason to celebrate in Western Balkans

The Western Balkan countries will not mourn the departure of the Labour government in Britain. But they have few reasons to celebrate the changeover in British politics, either.

There is no doubt that David Cameron's government, and particularly the new foreign secretary William Hague, are strong supporters of enlargement of the European Union.

But there are two problems that could prove counterproductive for Western Balkan ambitions. Mr Cameron and Mr Hague's pro-enlargement ...