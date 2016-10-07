Ad
euobserver
Britain's vote to leave the UK has deprived Ukip of a raison d'etre.

Ukip fights for its life

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The UK Independence Party has launched an inquiry after one of its MEPs collapsed in the European Parliament on Thursday (6 October), the party’s chairman Paul Oakden told BBC.

Steven Woolfe, a front-runner for UKip's leadership position, spent the night in hospital after sustaining a head injury arguing with fellow MEP Mike Hookem.

Woolfe later issued a statement from his bedside, saying he was feeling fine.

Arron Banks, ...

