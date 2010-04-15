Bulgaria mulls jailing animal abusers after dog is maimed

Bulgaria is considering beefing up its animal protection legislation and even jailing abusers, after an unknown assailant cut off the four legs of a dog, prompting angry protests across the country.



Dobromir Koziradski from the central Bulgarian town of Dryanovo found his female dog Mima with all of her legs axed off at the end of March.

The bleeding animal was in shock, biting her tongue in pain. Today, her life is out of danger, as she was taken to the vet immediately. Yet she can...