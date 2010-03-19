Ad
euobserver
Two of the faces of Europe: Mr Barroso (l) and Mr Van Rompuy (r) (Photo: Council of European Union)

Van Rompuy and Barroso to both represent EU at G20

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy have decided who will speak on which subject when they both represent the union at international meetings such as the G20.

"The two presidents have decided that the EU delegation will be composed of both presidents in one single delegation. That's quite normal, as their roles are complementary," a spokeswoman for the European Commission said during a press briefing on Thursday (18 March).

One ...

euobserver

