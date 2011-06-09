Ad
euobserver
Cilice - a Roman Catholic penitential instrument worn under one's clothes to instill discipline and austerity (Photo: cilice.co.uk)

'New system of European governance' demands deeper austerity

by Leigh Phillips,

EUobserver reviewed all 27 national recommendation documents. For highlights, scroll to the bottom of the page

The European taskmaster has cracked the whip. However much austerity has been imposed by EU member states, it is simply not enough.

That is the overriding message from the European Commission that runs through its recommendations for each of the 27 member states in the new, post-crisis system of radically centralised oversight and correction of national economic po...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Cilice - a Roman Catholic penitential instrument worn under one's clothes to instill discipline and austerity (Photo: cilice.co.uk)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections