Albania and Bosnia closer to EU visa-free travel

Two more countries of the Western Balkans may be added to the so-called "White Schengen list" in the coming months, which would allow their citizens to travel to most of the European Union without visas.

Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina stand a good chance of a positive decision, according to the latest assessment of European Commission experts, seen by WAZ.EUobserver.

Both states have met most of the criteria for visa-free travel, but still have work to do, the EU experts conc...