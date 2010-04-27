Albania and Bosnia closer to EU visa-free travel

Two more countries of the Western Balkans may be added to the so-called "White Schengen list" in the coming months, which would allow their citizens to travel to most of the European Union without visas.
Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina stand a good chance of a positive decision, according to the latest assessment of European Commission experts, seen by WAZ.EUobserver.
Both states have met most of the criteria for visa-free travel, but still have work to do, the EU experts conc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
