Europe bans Bisphenol-A chemical in baby bottles

A European ban on baby bottles containing the chemical Bisphenol-A (BPA) will be imposed next year over fears the substance could affect development and immune response in young children.

Experts from EU member states approved the European Commission proposal on Thursday (25 November), several months earlier than expected.

"The decision taken today is good news for European parents who can be sure that, as of mid-2011, plastic infant feeding bottles will not include BPA," said t...