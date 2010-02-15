Ad
euobserver
Vladimir in the Tomsk TB Hospital (Photo: Leigh Phillips)

Tuberculosis' deadly return to Europe

by Leigh Phillips,

Vladimir appears as an unwrapped mummy, a skeleton of a man whose paper skin pulls taught over his Siberian bones. Top off, in stocking feet and navy Adidas track bottoms, he lies on his side as a nurse sponges the wounds left from the surgery he's had to remove some ribs to let his one lung - the other also removed by the doctors - breathe more easily. He has an ancient sickness, tuberculosis, but his is a wretched new mutation of the disease that now seems impervious to almost all of mankin...

Vladimir in the Tomsk TB Hospital (Photo: Leigh Phillips)

Tags

euobserver

