"This is absolutely contrary to the development we want to see," says Beatrice Ask (Photo: Sveriges Riksdag)

EU transparency proposal criticised by Sweden

by Staffan Dahllöf, STOCKHOLM,

Sweden has criticised recent commission proposals to overhaul the rules on providing public access to documents, saying they represent a step backwards.

"We had the notion that we wouldn't exactly jump with joy over the proposal, but I must say this is a bit further away form our position, and from what we had hoped for," said justice minister Beatrice Ask.

"The Commissions says this will improve transparency. I find it difficult to find improvements here, it's almost the other w...

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

