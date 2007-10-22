Microsoft finally complies with EU anti-trust rules

Microsoft has agreed to comply with a 2004 European Commission ruling, which was upheld by an EU court last month, in a move that EU competition commissioner Neelie Kroes hailed as a victory for consumers both inside and outside the European Union.

The world's biggest software developer decided on Monday (22 October) to abide by a three-year old commission ruling, which accused Microsoft of abusing its dominant position and ordered the computer firm to share its compatibility data from ...