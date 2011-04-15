Ad
The ruling could have a wide-reaching impact on efforts to get private companies to police the internet (Photo: Bombardier)

EU court cool on copyright enforcement by private companies

by Honor Mahony,

In an opinion with significant implications for ongoing EU discussions on how to deal with online copyright infringement and internet piracy, an EU advocate general on Thursday said a Belgian internet provider cannot be forced by a national court to block users from illegally sharing music.

Pedro Cruz Villalon of the European Court of Justice argued that ordering an Internet Service Provider (ISP) to filter and block electronic communications in a bid to protect copyright in principle "...

