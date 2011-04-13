EU proposes 'greener' energy tax

EU taxes on motor and heating fuels will focus on carbon emissions and energy content in the future, under draft rules published by the European Commission.
The proposed overhaul of the bloc's energy taxation directive is designed to promote energy efficiency and environmental friendly products, but will need the backing of all 27 EU countries if it is to be implemented, with reports suggesting the UK and Germany may veto the plans.
"The modernised energy taxation system comes a...
