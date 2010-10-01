Economic realism will ease anti-Turkish feeling, Joschka Fischer says

Austrian, French and German opposition to Turkey joining the European Union will melt away with time, Germany's ex-foreign minister Joschka Fischer has predicted.

Speaking to EUobserver on the margins of an event to launch a Council of Europe 'Group of Eminent Persons' in Brussels on Thursday (30 September), he said a growing realisation that Europe needs to replenish its aging workforce is already altering perceptions and that it is Turkey, not the EU, which might ultimately jettison a...