euobserver
Germany's former foreign minister, Joschka Fischer: 'You don't need to be a prophet to see things will change' (Photo: Jürg Vollmer)

Economic realism will ease anti-Turkish feeling, Joschka Fischer says

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Austrian, French and German opposition to Turkey joining the European Union will melt away with time, Germany's ex-foreign minister Joschka Fischer has predicted.

Speaking to EUobserver on the margins of an event to launch a Council of Europe 'Group of Eminent Persons' in Brussels on Thursday (30 September), he said a growing realisation that Europe needs to replenish its aging workforce is already altering perceptions and that it is Turkey, not the EU, which might ultimately jettison a...

euobserver

