Kosovo's partition not excluded as way out of deadlock

Just days after Belgrade and Pristina entered a final round of diplomacy on the fate of Kosovo, the idea of partitioning Serbia's breakaway province, once taboo, has been floated as a possible way out from the year-long deadlock.

"It is the principle of the [international] troika to be prepared to endorse any agreement which both parties manage to achieve. That includes all options", the European Union's mediator Wolfgang Ischinger said on Sunday (12 August).

When asked by media...