Bulgaria's phone company: from state to private monopoly

BRUSSELS and SOFIA - One thing Bulgaria is unique for in the European Union is the 96 percent fixed-line market share of its main telecommunications company, Vivacom. Its privatisation six years ago failed to bring the expected competition, price falls and technological development.
The average market share of the so-called "historical operators" in the EU is 61 percent.
As a consequence of this stark difference, Bulgaria has the lowest broadband penetration in the EU - just 13 ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
