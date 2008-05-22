Lisbon treaty not an easy sell, admits Irish EU commissioner

With just three weeks to go before Ireland's highly anticipated referendum on the Lisbon treaty, the country's European commissioner has admitted that the document is hard to sell because it does not bring tangible benefits to the population.

"One of the difficulties this time in getting out the vote is seeing how you can energise voters," said Charlie McCreevy in an interview with EUobserver, with pundits widely predicting that a low voter turnout would result in a "No" vote on 12 June...