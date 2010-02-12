Ad
euobserver
The underwater pipeline will bring Siberian gas directly to Germany (Photo: Nord Stream AG)

Russian Baltic Sea pipeline gets final approval

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A Gazprom-led European company has received the last environmental permit it needed to construct a gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea, linking Russian gas fields directly to Germany.

Finnish authorities on Friday (12 February) gave the Switzerland-based Nord Stream consortium the last environmental permit it needed in order to start building a 1,223 kilometre-long pipeline through the Baltic Sea.

Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Russia last year also gave the Gazprom-led joint ventu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The underwater pipeline will bring Siberian gas directly to Germany (Photo: Nord Stream AG)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections