Russian Baltic Sea pipeline gets final approval

A Gazprom-led European company has received the last environmental permit it needed to construct a gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea, linking Russian gas fields directly to Germany.

Finnish authorities on Friday (12 February) gave the Switzerland-based Nord Stream consortium the last environmental permit it needed in order to start building a 1,223 kilometre-long pipeline through the Baltic Sea.

Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Russia last year also gave the Gazprom-led joint ventu...