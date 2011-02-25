Ad
The Eurovea shopping mall in Bratislava (Photo: theodevil)

Prague and Bratislava richer than most old EU states

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Prague region in the Czech Republic and the Bratislava region in Slovakia are among the richest in the EU. But by and large, the bloc still suffers from a massive east-west income gap.

EU figures out on Thursday (24 February) show that people in Prague have a GDP per capita measured in terms of purchasing power for locally-priced goods and services (PPS) of €43,200 and in Bratislava of €41,800.

The levels are not high compared to Europe's traditional centres of wealth - inner ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

