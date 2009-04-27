Ad
euobserver
Mexican police wearing protective masks. The virus is transmitted through the air (Photo: Wikipedia)

No swine flu cases reported in EU as world readies for pandemic

by Andrew Willis,

Fears that the world may be on the brink of a swine flu pandemic grew over the weekend as the number of suspected fatalities in Mexico surpassed the 100 mark. Meanwhile, Brussels is reporting that no cases of the illness have yet been reported within the European Union.

Mexican health secretary Jose Angel Cordova said on Sunday (26 April) the number of suspected cases of people with the flu strain in his country had risen to 1614 with 20 confirmed deaths so far.

The United States...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Mexican police wearing protective masks. The virus is transmitted through the air (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections