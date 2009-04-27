No swine flu cases reported in EU as world readies for pandemic

Fears that the world may be on the brink of a swine flu pandemic grew over the weekend as the number of suspected fatalities in Mexico surpassed the 100 mark. Meanwhile, Brussels is reporting that no cases of the illness have yet been reported within the European Union.

Mexican health secretary Jose Angel Cordova said on Sunday (26 April) the number of suspected cases of people with the flu strain in his country had risen to 1614 with 20 confirmed deaths so far.

The United States...