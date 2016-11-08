Ad
euobserver
'You cannot seriously assume that I read every e-mail that comes to DG Enterprise.' (Photo: Joel Bombardier)

EU officials 'not informed' about emissions cheating

Dieselgate
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Senior European Commission officials told MEPs on Tuesday (8 November) they were not informed by their civil servants about suspicions that carmakers were gaming emissions tests.

As reported by EUobserver last month, the commission's science body, the Joint Research Centre (JRC), told the industry and enterprise directorate-general of suspicious behaviour of a diesel vehicle in 2012, more than three years before Volkswagen Group adm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Dieselgate

Related articles

Verheugen did not think VW cheating was morally possible
The EU's 'never-informed' car industry commissioner
EU told of possible emission cheating in 2012
Verheugen went off-script in VW cheat testimony
'You cannot seriously assume that I read every e-mail that comes to DG Enterprise.' (Photo: Joel Bombardier)

Tags

Dieselgate
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections