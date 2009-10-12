Czech Republic to table Klaus demand at EU summit

The Czech government on Monday indicated it intends to put an 11th-hour demand by Czech President Vaclav Klaus concerning the Lisbon Treaty on the table of an EU summit at the end of this month.
"After thoroughly assessing all internal and foreign political aspects, the government declares its readiness to negotiate with its European partners about a possible solution to the current situation," Czech Prime Minister Jan Fischer said following an emergency meeting to discuss the situation...
